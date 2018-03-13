Latest update March 13th, 2018 7:49 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

You give me peace, I will give you development, Mamata Banerjee tells Darjeeling

Mar 13, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on You give me peace, I will give you development, Mamata Banerjee tells Darjeeling

-The chief minister also announced that the government would set up two IT parks in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, while Kurseong will be developed as an education hub.

[In pic: Mamata Banerjee with GTA Chairman Binay Tamang at the summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. (Express Photo)]

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked the people of Darjeeling to bring peace to the Hills so that her government can bring in development to the region. Speaking at the first-ever business meet organised in Darjeeling, Mamata said, “We have the duty to see that there should not be any violence. If you want to raise your voice, I have no problem, as our government is always willing to discuss the matter… Just consider me as your elder sister and come to me if you have any problem.” Industrialists Sanjeev Goenka, Harsh Neotia, Mayank Jalan and others were present at the meet, which will conclude on Wednesday.

Claiming that she “nurtures Darjeeling more than her own constituency”, the chief minister said, “Earlier nobody took care of Darjeeling. Now, I come to north Bengal twice a month. Sometimes, I cannot satisfy every individual, but collectively we can satisfy more. If you give us peace, we will give you prosperity. That is our commitment and assurance… For this, if somebody has to bell the cat, then let me bell the cat.” The CII, in partnership with the state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), organised the two-day business meeting in Darjeeling to boost economic activities in the Hills.

“Our first task will be to maintain peace in Darjeeling. If peace is not there, then industrialists will not invest here. Please see that there should not be any violence. If there is violence, then some political leaders might gain, but people of Darjeeling will not gain anything. There should be competition over development as we do not want to see competition over violence,” she said. Expressing hope that the CII would extend cooperation in setting up some high-end hotels in the Hills, Mamata asked it to prepare a Plan of Action on how development and industrialisation could progress together.

The chief minister also asked the CII to prepare a Detailed Project Report on cultivation of cinchona, orchid and medicinal plants, which have huge market. Asking the Centre to not “divide Darjeeling for some seats”, Mamata said, “I will make only one appeal to Delhi. Let Darjeeling be happy and don’t help anyone divide it. We want to maintain friendship with everyone. We will not allow division of Darjeeling for some seats and political purpose because Darjeeling is our heart and we love its people,” she said.

The chief minister also thanked the GTA administration for making the business meeting “successful”.

“Thanks to GTA for cooperating with us. Let us work together. Bengal means business. There is tremendous scope for business in tea, tourism, transport, IT, software, food-processing, horticulture, orchid, medicinal plants and other industries. During last year’s shutdown, the hills lost more than Rs 1,000 crore business and the tea industry incurred a loss of Rs 300 crore. So let us start and bring investment in the hills,” Mamata said.

The chief minister also announced that the government would set up two IT parks in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, while Kurseong will be developed as an education hub. Mamata asked the investors to explore and identify their field and decide how fast they could transform their plan into action.

Tea tourism also could provide a lot of employment opportunities in the hills, she said, adding that places like Sandakphu, Mirik, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Lava, Lolegaon and Tiger Hills could be made more attractive.

[Via: Indian Express]

1,710 total views, 1,359 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 3,383 total views, 2,609 views today Comments comments

3,383 total views, 2,609 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   51,958 total views, 2,608 views today Comments comments

51,958 total views, 2,608 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 122,456 total views, 2,603 views today Comments comments

122,456 total views, 2,603 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 161,028 total views, 2,602 views today Comments comments

161,028 total views, 2,602 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

165,559 total views, 2,603 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress