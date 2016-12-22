Latest update December 22nd, 2016 1:36 PM

Youths Bag Gold and Silver in International Karate Competition

Dec 22, 2016

gorkhaprideTwo students from Army School Kalimpong bagged a gold and a silver medal in the recently concluded International Karate Championship held in Bhutan.

Ms. Leezong Mary Lepcha bagged gold medal and Kingchum Lepcha won silver medal under the guidance of Mr Rupesh Rai Karate Instructor.

We CONGRATULATE these two budding talents and hope that their success will inspire thousands of our children, and youths to pursue their passion with conviction, sincerity and hard work.

[We are MOST THANKFUL to Mr Robie Mangar Ranafor helping us file this report]

Rise above petty politics - strive for Gorkhaland
