YUSCA Kalimpong Hold Candle Light Vigil for Teresa

Youth Unity in Social and Cultural Activities a socio-cultural organization based in Ghorasthal Kalimpong are holding candle light vigil in memory of Late Teresa Rai.

The helplessness, anger and anguish felt by these protestors is palpable, they are angry that one of our daughters had to die this way… they are anguished as this may not be the last such death, and they feel helpless that they cannot change the scenario all by themselves.

The club spokesperson says, “for how long do our daughters from North East have to bear such treatment in our nations capital? For how long do we have to suffer this way? Why can’t Govt of India ensure the safety and security of Gorkha’s in India and abroad? We are hopeful this message of solidarity with Teresa’s family will reach everyone and we also want to send the message that you cannot get away by murdering one of our daughters.”

A group of female protestors joined the vigil from Raniban, they are angry… they say, “if we had employment opportunities here in our hills, our daughters wouldn’t have to travel so far to earn a living… our sisters wouldn’t have to live the life of insecurity… lack of such opportunities here is why Teresa died…”

A somber protest by a group of deeply caring individuals provides the much needed comfort and solidarity to a family that is mourning the death of a daughter.

