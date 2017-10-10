Youth wing of GJMM also decided to support Binay-Anit camp today, this was stated by the youth leaders in Darjeeling today.
1,749 total views, 1,086 views today
Latest update October 11th, 2017 5:33 AM
Oct 10, 2017 DT Admin News-Flash Comments Off on YUWA MORCHA ALSO LEFT BIMAL GURUNG
Youth wing of GJMM also decided to support Binay-Anit camp today, this was stated by the youth leaders in Darjeeling today.
1,749 total views, 1,086 views today
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Yuva Morcha to support Tamang
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Hill query for Dilip guards
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Rebels seek more councillors’ backing
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang
Oct 10, 2017 Comments Off on SUSHMA RAI NOMINATED AS A COORDINATOR OF NARI MORCHA
Oct 09, 2017 Comments Off on International Day of GIRL CHILD – Take a Selfie
Oct 08, 2017 Comments Off on GJVM President Joins Binoy Tamang Faction
October 11, 2017
Darjeeling, Oct. 10: A Darjeeling youth based in Delhi has circulated an audio clip in the social media, where he is heard threatening to kill Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa in a phone conversation. The youth who claims he is Samiran Rai from Singla, 20km from here, issues the threat […]
346 total views, 346 views today
October 10, 2017
Former Darjeeling ward commissioner of 30, Sushma Rai has also expressed her supports to Binay-Anit camp today in Darjeeling, she was also chosen as a Coordinator of Nari Morcha, Darjeeling wing. 1,731 total views, 1,085 views today Comments comments
1,731 total views, 1,085 views today
October 10, 2017
Youth wing of GJMM also decided to support Binay-Anit camp today, this was stated by the youth leaders in Darjeeling today. 1,750 total views, 1,087 views today Comments comments
1,750 total views, 1,087 views today
October 9, 2017
Folks it’s important to celebrate every child everyday, but in a country like ours where girl child are often seen as burden, it’s become our duty to celebrate GIRL CHILD on the day dedicated for them – 11th of October. This year Marg Ngo Darjeeling is creating a campaign to […]
7,719 total views, 1,081 views today
October 8, 2017
GJVM Central Committee President Satyam Lama, spokesperson Sandeep Chettri and Biswas Chettri joined Binoy Tamang faction today. 9,398 total views, 1,080 views today Comments comments
9,398 total views, 1,080 views today
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Yuva Morcha to support Tamang
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Hill query for Dilip guards
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang
Oct 11, 2017 Comments Off on Rebels seek more councillors’ backing
Oct 10, 2017 Comments Off on SUSHMA RAI NOMINATED AS A COORDINATOR OF NARI MORCHA
Jun 15, 2017 Comments Off on Will revive Gorkhaland map, signboards, police, there is no turning back: Bimal Gurung-Since 2007, we are demanding a separate state and now, is...
Mar 08, 2017 Comments Off on Sarala Khaling: Improved Cookstoves Boost Health and Forest Cover in the HimalayasDARJEELING, India, Feb 17 2017 (IPS) – Mountain...
Nov 27, 2016 Comments Off on Interview: Abhishek Gurung speaks about tough competition, his band and moreInterview: The Stage 2 finalist Abhishek Gurung from...
Nov 15, 2016 Comments Off on Abhishek Gurung Rocking #IndiaThe deep connection of Music with our beloved Darjeeling...
Oct 20, 2016 Comments Off on Journalist Regina Gurung Blazing a Trail of Her OwnRegina Gurung is a Journalism graduate from Indian...
Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav RaiImagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not...
Jun 13, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in Conversation with Bipul Chettri“ MAYA” is the name of his new album. The...
Jun 07, 2016 Comments Off on Interviewing Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA & JAP SupremoDr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA from Kalimpong and...
May 16, 2016 Comments Off on Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A NASA Scientist by Profession, a Darjeelingey by HeartICON OF DARJEELING: Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A...
Apr 15, 2016 Comments Off on Interview Dr. Harka by Meenal Thakur for LivemintWe cannot narrow down our demands to a communal label of...
Apr 20, 2016 Comments Off on India Biodiversity Portal-Promoting open access biodiversity information and dataWrites: Rohit Matthew George Open data is data that can be...
Apr 19, 2016 Comments Off on The challenges of protecting the unique, biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems of the Darjeeling HimalayasWrites: Saikat Kumar Basu Darjeeling Himalayas represents...
Dec 18, 2015 Comments Off on Transboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some Issues and ConcernsTransboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on RedemptionPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai The wind of change is blowing over...
May 10, 2017 Comments Off on बुद्धPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai एक क्षणमा...
May 03, 2017 Comments Off on अन्य चेहेराहरूPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai आज भोलि...
Mar 27, 2017 Comments Off on BEHIND YOUR CUP OF TEAPoet: Theckla Dhakal Behind your CUP of TEA There’s a...
Mar 01, 2017 Comments Off on VoicesPoet: Puja Kulung Rai 1,634,955 total views,...
Jan 15, 2017 Comments Off on A Place Called HomePoet: Aditya Rai 2,650,538 total views,...
Jan 13, 2017 Comments Off on रंग उडेको झण्डाकवि : यश राई 2,669,577 total views,...
Oct 28, 2016 Comments Off on “AN ODE TO THE GOOD OLD CARRION FEEDER” – Happy Kaag TiharPoet: Joshan Subba 3,208,845 total views,...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on “We Feel The Pain Too” – a businessmen from SiliguriWith the hills shutdown entering 20th day, panic has...
Nov 14, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE – Live A Lot….Friends meeting after years. 1 friend : how are you ? How...
Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTE: Donald J. Trump’s first day at the Oval Office after being elected President.First briefing by the CIA, Pentagon, FBI: Trump: We must...
Oct 05, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now and ThenChanging with time and technology… ? ...
Sep 15, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOTLAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now we know why… Some...
Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?
Total Voters: 25
Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personifiedWrites: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of DarjeelingPAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of GorkhasGazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...