Latest update December 26th, 2017 7:00 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest

Dec 26, 2017 News-Flash Comments Off on Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest

Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2.

1,688 total views, 1,688 views today

Comments

comments

Five-day festival in Darjeeling to revive tourism in the hills
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest

December 26, 2017

Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2. 1,689 total views, 1,689 views today Comments comments

1,689 total views, 1,689 views today

Bimal Gurung greetings

December 24, 2017

Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has wished the hill residents ahead of Christmas. His statement, which was released in the party’s Whatsapp group. basically wished the people on the occasion of Christmas, but also touched on politics. “Christmas is a season to reflect on our past. I request you all, let […]

13,726 total views, 3,304 views today

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

52,004 total views, 3,301 views today

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 69,253 total views, 3,300 views today Comments comments

69,253 total views, 3,300 views today

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 97,710 total views, 3,300 views today Comments comments

97,710 total views, 3,300 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress