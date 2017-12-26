Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2.
1,688 total views, 1,688 views today
Latest update December 26th, 2017 7:00 AM
Dec 26, 2017 DT Admin News-Flash Comments Off on Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest
Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2.
1,688 total views, 1,688 views today
Dec 26, 2017 Comments Off on Trouble is brewing: Protests marred Darjeeling’s roads for a hundred days this year
Dec 26, 2017 Comments Off on Five-day festival in Darjeeling to revive tourism in the hills
Dec 25, 2017 Comments Off on GJM to form Darjeeling civic board in January
Dec 24, 2017 Comments Off on Let Gorkhaland Come Into Existence
Dec 24, 2017 Comments Off on Bimal Gurung greetings
Dec 16, 2017 Comments Off on Morcha woman bail cancelled
Dec 13, 2017 Comments Off on GNLF rally
Dec 09, 2017 Comments Off on Talks on wage
December 26, 2017
Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2. 1,689 total views, 1,689 views today Comments comments
1,689 total views, 1,689 views today
December 24, 2017
Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has wished the hill residents ahead of Christmas. His statement, which was released in the party’s Whatsapp group. basically wished the people on the occasion of Christmas, but also touched on politics. “Christmas is a season to reflect on our past. I request you all, let […]
13,726 total views, 3,304 views today
December 16, 2017
The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]
52,004 total views, 3,301 views today
December 13, 2017
Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 69,253 total views, 3,300 views today Comments comments
69,253 total views, 3,300 views today
December 9, 2017
The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 97,710 total views, 3,300 views today Comments comments
97,710 total views, 3,300 views today
Dec 26, 2017 Comments Off on Trouble is brewing: Protests marred Darjeeling’s roads for a hundred days this year
Dec 26, 2017 Comments Off on Five-day festival in Darjeeling to revive tourism in the hills
Dec 26, 2017 Comments Off on Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest
Dec 25, 2017 Comments Off on GJM to form Darjeeling civic board in January
Dec 24, 2017 Comments Off on Let Gorkhaland Come Into Existence
Jun 15, 2017 Comments Off on Will revive Gorkhaland map, signboards, police, there is no turning back: Bimal Gurung-Since 2007, we are demanding a separate state and now, is...
Mar 08, 2017 Comments Off on Sarala Khaling: Improved Cookstoves Boost Health and Forest Cover in the HimalayasDARJEELING, India, Feb 17 2017 (IPS) – Mountain...
Nov 27, 2016 Comments Off on Interview: Abhishek Gurung speaks about tough competition, his band and moreInterview: The Stage 2 finalist Abhishek Gurung from...
Nov 15, 2016 Comments Off on Abhishek Gurung Rocking #IndiaThe deep connection of Music with our beloved Darjeeling...
Oct 20, 2016 Comments Off on Journalist Regina Gurung Blazing a Trail of Her OwnRegina Gurung is a Journalism graduate from Indian...
Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav RaiImagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not...
Jun 13, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in Conversation with Bipul Chettri“ MAYA” is the name of his new album. The...
Jun 07, 2016 Comments Off on Interviewing Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA & JAP SupremoDr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA from Kalimpong and...
May 16, 2016 Comments Off on Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A NASA Scientist by Profession, a Darjeelingey by HeartICON OF DARJEELING: Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A...
Apr 15, 2016 Comments Off on Interview Dr. Harka by Meenal Thakur for LivemintWe cannot narrow down our demands to a communal label of...
Apr 20, 2016 Comments Off on India Biodiversity Portal-Promoting open access biodiversity information and dataWrites: Rohit Matthew George Open data is data that can be...
Apr 19, 2016 Comments Off on The challenges of protecting the unique, biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems of the Darjeeling HimalayasWrites: Saikat Kumar Basu Darjeeling Himalayas represents...
Dec 18, 2015 Comments Off on Transboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some Issues and ConcernsTransboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some...
Dec 06, 2017 Comments Off on फुलमायाPoet: अमिर सुन्दास भन...
Dec 04, 2017 Comments Off on Everyday is a Fresh Start..Poet: Sumiran Ghalay I know boulders which cascade down the...
Nov 12, 2017 Comments Off on BOOTS ON THE GROUND– Asangha Rai [PSRR] Boots on the ground boots on the...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on RedemptionPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai The wind of change is blowing over...
May 10, 2017 Comments Off on बुद्धPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai एक क्षणमा...
May 03, 2017 Comments Off on अन्य चेहेराहरूPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai आज भोलि...
Mar 27, 2017 Comments Off on BEHIND YOUR CUP OF TEAPoet: Theckla Dhakal Behind your CUP of TEA There’s a...
Mar 01, 2017 Comments Off on VoicesPoet: Puja Kulung Rai 2,051,362 total views,...
Dec 06, 2017 Comments Off on Laugh a littleNot sure who created this, but Kalimpong is the coolest!!...
Nov 14, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE – Live A Lot….Friends meeting after years. 1 friend : how are you ? How...
Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTE: Donald J. Trump’s first day at the Oval Office after being elected President.First briefing by the CIA, Pentagon, FBI: Trump: We must...
Oct 05, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now and ThenChanging with time and technology… ? ...
Sep 15, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOTLAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now we know why… Some...
Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावाWrites: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of DarjeelingPAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of GorkhasGazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...