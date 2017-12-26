Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2. 1,689 total views, 1,689 views today Comments comments 1,689 total views, 1,689 views today

Bimal Gurung greetings Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has wished the hill residents ahead of Christmas. His statement, which was released in the party's Whatsapp group. basically wished the people on the occasion of Christmas, but also touched on politics. "Christmas is a season to reflect on our past. I request you all, let […]

Morcha woman bail cancelled The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

GNLF rally Darjeeling: GNWO, the women's wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery.